Deutsche Bank CEO Joins Dimon, Solomon in Resisting DEI Attacks

Programs designed to promote diversity, equity and inclusion are an “integral” part of Deutsche Bank’s strategy, Christian Sewing said during a press conference in Frankfurt after the bank unveiled fourth-quarter results on Thursday.

“We are now firmly behind this program,” he said. “We can see how Deutsche Bank has benefited from it.”

DEI has found itself under siege of late, with corporations including Meta Platforms Inc. and Walmart Inc. rolling back their programs. That’s as the administration of President Donald Trump mounts a full-throated attack on DEI, characterizing it as “radical” and “wasteful.” Against that backdrop, some prominent CEOs are opting to take a stand, with JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon and Goldman’s David Solomon recently declaring they plan to continue to focus DEI.

Sewing said he’s in favor of DEI programs because he believes they support Deutsche Bank’s ability to deliver better results.

“Quite honestly, I know what diversity has brought us on the management board at the top reporting level,” he said. “That’s why we are strong supporters of these programs.”

Sewing also took the opportunity to underline Deutsche Bank’s commitment to its sustainable finance targets.

If the legal environmental around DEI and sustainability should change, then the bank will review its position, he said. “But in terms of our basic attitude, in terms of our mindset, both issues — whether it’s diversity policy, inclusion or sustainability — are an integral part of Deutsche Bank’s strategy,” he said.

