MicroStrategy Raises $563 Million From Preferred Stock Sale

(Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc. has raised $563 million through a debt-like equity offering to help finance its purchase of more Bitcoin.

The perpetual strike preferred stock was sold for $80 apiece, below the liquidation preference of $100 per share, a sign that the deal was more investor friendly than when it was initially pitched to retail traders and institutions, according to a press release Friday. The stock will pay investors an 8% fixed coupon and carries a $1,000 conversion price, which would require the stock to nearly triple from Thursday’s close.

The deal raised more than double the initial target of $250 million. MicroStrategy announced earlier this month that it could use perpetual preferred offerings to raise as much as $2 billion in the first quarter.

The structure is a novel offering for Michael Saylor’s company, which has used more traditional convertible debt and at-the-market share sales to raise cash to buy Bitcoin. The offering appeals to a wider range of investors, including those who are seeking a relatively high yield, particularly compared to its recent convertible notes that carried 0% coupons.

The perpetual preferred stock will be senior to Class A common stock and offers a regular quarterly dividend beginning on March 31, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The dividend can be paid in cash or shares, the filings show.

The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based enterprise software company has pooled billions from a plan unveiled in October that would raise $42 billion through dilutive offerings.

The company started buying Bitcoin in 2020 as an inflation hedge and alternative to holding cash. It currently holds about $50 billion in the token. Saylor, the chairman and co-founder of MicroStrategy, has been ramping up the firm’s purchase of the cryptocurrency since the election of US President Donald Trump, a big supporter of the digital asset industry.

Barclays, Moelis & Company LLC, BTIG, TD Cowen and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods were the book-running managers on the deal.

