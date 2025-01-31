TD’s Keeley Leaving Bank for External Role, Shpilsky Promoted

(Bloomberg) -- Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Greg Keeley, a senior executive overseeing platforms and technology, is leaving the lender for an external role.

Vladimir Shpilsky, who was hired by the Toronto-based bank last fall, will join the senior executive team and take on leadership of platforms and technology, Toronto-Dominion said in a statement Friday.

Raymond Chun, who is set to officially replace Bharat Masrani as chief executive officer on Saturday, also announced Keeley’s departure in a bank-wide memo that included other internal promotions. Chun has been leading a strategic review of the bank’s operations and investments since being named as CEO in September. He steps into the role in the wake of Toronto-Dominion’s costly US money laundering scandal.

“I look forward to sharing a refreshed strategy in the second half of fiscal 2025 at our Investor Day,” he said in the memo, seen by Bloomberg News. “We have a lot to do in 2025 and I look forward to keeping you up to date on our progress.”

In the memo, Chun announced leadership changes effective immediately: Kyle McNamara was promoted to chief information officer of Toronto-Dominion’s Canadian businesses; Jeff Martin, chief data officer and corporate chief information officer, was given an expanded mandate; and Sophia Leung, executive vice president of protection, was also given an expanded role.

Mushtak Najarali, senior vice president of sustainability, strategic sourcing and enterprise real estate, will be promoted to head of North American customer operations as of March 1, according to the memo. Ronald Alepian, chief communications officer, is adding sustainability and corporate citizenship to his role.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.