United Air Denies It’s in Deal Talks as JetBlue Rumors Swirl

(Bloomberg) -- United Airlines Holdings Inc. said it’s not in talks with another carrier over a potential acquisition or other transaction, dismissing rumors that had been circulating online in recent days.

“The company is not in negotiations or discussions with any other airline regarding a merger, acquisition or similar strategic transaction and has not been in any recent discussions with any airlines regarding the same,” the airline said Friday in a regulatory filing.

The unusual statement came in response to social media posts claiming that the carrier was working on a deal to merge with JetBlue Airways Corp. or acquire some of its assets. The claims also were spreading among its investors, United said.

JetBlue declined to comment Friday. The company pointed to remarks earlier this week by Chief Executive Officer Joanna Geraghty, who said that the airline was “having conversations with a number of carriers” about potential operating partnerships. She didn’t identify specific airlines.

JetBlue has struggled to chart a new path as a smaller, independent carrier after two aborted partnerships derailed its growth plans. The company has slashed unprofitable routes, deferred billions of dollars in new aircraft purchases and cut costs. The company hasn’t had an annual profit since 2019.

A previous alliance between JetBlue and American Airlines Group Inc. was ordered dismantled by a federal judge for violating US antitrust laws. A separate deal to acquire Spirit Airlines Inc. was also blocked on antitrust grounds.

JetBlue shares quickly pared earlier gains to trade up 6% as of 2:10 p.m. in New York. United fell 2.4% partly recovering from a 4.2% dip.

