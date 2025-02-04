Amazon to Face Legal Action After Laying Off 1,900 in Quebec

Caroline Senneville, president of the Federation of National Trade Unions, talks about Amazon Quebec warehouses closing.

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s decision to close all seven of its warehouses in the Canadian province of Quebec and terminate more than 1,900 workers is prompting legal action from the affected union.

The Federation of National Trade Unions will petition a court to annul the layoffs and order the reopening of the warehouses. It will also ask for payment of compensation and damages, the union said in a statement Tuesday.

Amazon is in the process of laying off employees in the province and will cut ties with more than 2,600 others who work with delivery partners, according to Quebec’s employment ministry. The online retailer plans to use subcontractors, such as Montreal-based Intelcom Courrier Canada Inc., instead.

“What it calls its ‘new business model’ is just an attempt to circumvent its obligations under the Labour Code,” Federation President Caroline Senneville said in the statement. “The court should recognize that this scheme violates the law and it can then order the reinstatement of Amazon’s workers.”

The union had been negotiating with Amazon since July to create a collective agreement for 300 employees at a warehouse in Laval, a suburb of Montreal. The closures were announced on Jan. 22, less than a year after the Laval workers unionized. Amazon said at the time that the decision was not related to the unionization effort.

Amazon spokesperson Barbara Agrait said returning to a third-party delivery model will allow the company to provide “even more savings to our customers over the long run.” It’s complying with federal and provincial laws, she said.

The union also launched a campaign calling on consumers to boycott the multinational by not shopping on its online platform and canceling Amazon Prime subscriptions.

Francois-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s industry minister, said in January that Amazon’s decision is unacceptable, and called for a review of the business relationship between the company and the Canadian government.

Amazon has 1.55 million employees worldwide. Many of their warehouse workers in Europe are covered by sectoral bargaining agreements. Employees at facilities in New York and Philadelphia have unionized, but still lack a contract.

(Update with comments from Amazon in sixth paragraph.)

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.