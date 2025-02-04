DesRosiers says auto sales off to a strong start this year, rising 3.1% in January

Used vehicles for sale are displayed at an automotive dealership in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

TORONTO — DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. says light vehicle sales in January were up 3.1 per cent from the same month last year, starting 2025 off on the right foot.

The firm estimates 118,000 units were sold last month, matching the highest January total the Canadian market has seen since 2018.

However, DesRosiers says it is hard to put January sales into context amid uncertainty over U.S. tariffs, which have the potential to heavily impact the auto sector.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on X on Monday that there would be a 30-day pause to the tariffs after coming to an agreement with U.S. President Trump on border issues.

Despite the overall growth in auto sales, DesRosiers says falling sales of electric vehicles were concerning, which comes as the federal government’s EV incentive program was halted ahead of schedule because its funding was fully committed.

DesRosiers says the potential “payback” in February and March from the rush of electric vehicle sales during the last quarter of 2024 will be something to watch closely.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2025.