Insurer iA Financial buying used car warranty provider Global Warranty

Insurance company iA Financial Corp. Inc. says it has acquired Global Warranty, a company that offers warranties for used cars and trucks in Canada. Financial terms of the deal agreement were not immediately available.

Global Warranty was founded in 1987.

The company, which is based in London, Ont., works with a network of over 1,500 automotive dealerships and more than 400 repair centres across the country

Gwen Gareau, senior vice-president, iA Dealer Services and iA Auto Finance, says the deal will grow the company’s presence in the used vehicle warranty market.

Quebec-based iA Financial is one of Canada’s largest insurance and wealth management companies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2025.