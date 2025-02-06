Lilly Profit View ‘Enough to Pacify Investors’ After Sales Miss

(Bloomberg) -- Eli Lilly & Co.’s full-year earnings forecast came in line with analysts’ estimates as the company works to fix inventory problems with its new blockbuster obesity and diabetes drugs that weighed on sales in recent quarters.

The drugmaker had already warned the market about the weakness from the new medications in January. Its fourth-quarter earnings release Thursday showed that older drugs made up for some of those sales shortfalls.

Lilly’s shares rose as much as 5.4% at 12:10 p.m. in New York.

The results reflect “solid sales as well as operating leverage,” Mizuho’s Jared Holz said in a note, adding the company’s full-year earnings guidance also looks “good enough to pacify investors.”

Management highlighted the company’s portfolio outside of the new obesity and diabetes drugs, known as incretins.

“We are very excited about the broad portfolio that we have and the growth that we see not only in incretins but also in other therapeutic areas,” Lilly’s Chief Financial Officer Lucas Montarce said in an interview with Bloomberg after the results. US prescriptions for a new Alzheimer’s medication called Kisunla are steadily increasing, he said on a call with analysts.

Recent Miss

Lilly released fourth-quarter sales last month, missing revenue estimates for the second quarter in a row after struggling to forecast demand for new blockbusters Zepbound and Mounjaro. Sales of older diabetes medicines beat analysts’ estimates, helping to make up for the miss from its newer drugs.

Adjusted full-year earnings will be $22.50 to $24 a share, Lilly said, while analysts estimated $23.17. Revenue will be in the range of $58 billion to $61 billion — an increase of as much as 35% from 2024. Lilly’s biggest rival in obesity, Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk A/S, said yesterday that its sales were likely to grow by as much as 24% this year.

The two drugmakers have been carving up the obesity market with their rival drugs, Zepbound and Novo’s Wegovy. Lilly had a recent win when a comparison study showed Zepbound performed better than Wegovy when taken over 72 weeks.

Lilly has invested billions of dollars to expand manufacturing capacity for its drugs after surging demand led to supply shortages last year. CEO Dave Ricks said the company will likely need to build even more facilities to satisfy demand globally as promotion and launches in other countries pick up.

“I have zero doubt that we have still more building to do, and that the capacity we put in the ground so far is not sufficient to meet global demand,” Ricks told investors on a call. “We’re supplying the US market well right now, but we’ll need to do more.”

Price Negotiations

There’s a looming threat of US government price controls as Novo’s drugs are earmarked for lower prices starting in 2027. Government negotiations for Novo’s obesity drugs have ramifications for Lilly because a lower price for any one drug has the potential to impact its entire class.

Those drug-price negotiations, part of a Biden-era policy known as the Inflation Reduction Act, remain “top of mind” for the company with the new administration, Montarce said.

Ricks told Bloomberg last month that Lilly and its peers will ask the Trump administration to pause negotiations to revise certain IRA policies. One of the company’s main concerns is fixing a provision that allows prices for pills to be negotiated sooner than injectable drugs known as “biologics,” Montarce said.

Another priority is passing the Biden administration’s proposal to cover obesity drugs through Medicare, the government health plan for older and disabled people. Based on early conversations with the Trump administration, Montarce said he’s optimistic Medicare will move to expand coverage.

“We feel positive that there is traction” to get obesity drugs covered under the government health program, Montarce said.

In the meantime, more patients are using the direct-to-consumer platform LillyDirect to purchase Zepbound vials, Ricks said. Vials cost about half the price of shots, making them a more affordable treatment option for patients whose plans don’t cover obesity medicines.

