Open Text reports US$230M profit in second quarter of fiscal 2025

By The Canadian Press
Open Text Corp. CEO and CTO Mark Barrenechea speaks in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

WATERLOO, ONT. — Open Text Corp. says it earned US$230 million in its latest quarter, up from US$38 million in the same quarter last year.

The software company says its second quarter of fiscal 2025 also saw total revenue of US$1.34 billion, down from US$1.54 billion a year earlier.

The company says cloud revenues, a key priority, rose about three per cent to US$462 million in the quarter.

It says it has operating cash flows of US$348 million and free cash flows of US$307 million.

Earnings worked out to $0.87 per diluted share, up from $0.14 per share last year.

Analysts expected earnings of $0.92 per share, according to financial markets data firm LSEG Data & Analytics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2025.

The Canadian Press