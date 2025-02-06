Open Text reports US$230M profit in second quarter of fiscal 2025

Open Text Corp. CEO and CTO Mark Barrenechea speaks in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

WATERLOO, ONT. — Open Text Corp. says it earned US$230 million in its latest quarter, up from US$38 million in the same quarter last year.

The software company says its second quarter of fiscal 2025 also saw total revenue of US$1.34 billion, down from US$1.54 billion a year earlier.

The company says cloud revenues, a key priority, rose about three per cent to US$462 million in the quarter.

It says it has operating cash flows of US$348 million and free cash flows of US$307 million.

Earnings worked out to $0.87 per diluted share, up from $0.14 per share last year.

Analysts expected earnings of $0.92 per share, according to financial markets data firm LSEG Data & Analytics.

