TD says issue that downed app, website Thursday morning is resolved

TD Bank signage is pictured in the financial district in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

TD Bank says an issue that caused a brief but seemingly widespread outage to its mobile application and website Thursday morning has been fixed.

“The service interruption that TD experienced with its digital channels is now resolved,” the bank said in a statement to BNNBloomberg.ca at 11:40 a.m. EST.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”

At around 10 a.m., dozens of users took to social media to say they couldn’t access TD’s mobile banking services or its website. Many complained about the timing of the outage, roughly half an hour into the North American trading day.

Thanks for sharing this with us. We appreciate it is frustrating when technology doesn't always work as it should. We'll b sure to engage our technical support team for review. ^SF — TD (Canada) (@TD_Canada) February 6, 2025

According to downdetector.ca, which tracks digital outages, reported problems with TD’s mobile and online services spiked to nearly 3,000 just before 10 a.m. TD did not say what caused the outage.