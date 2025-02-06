Wells Fargo Hires ICG’s Jones as Managing Director

(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. has hired Alan Jones as a managing director in investment banking, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Jones was most recently at alternative asset manager Intermediate Capital Group, where he was a senior managing director responsible for its direct private investment business in North America. Prior to that, he spent more than two decades at Morgan Stanley, leading global private equity investing, corporate finance and leveraged finance.

A spokesperson for Wells Fargo confirmed the hire and declined to comment further.

Jones is the firm’s latest hire as it ramps up in investment banking to better compete with rivals in what’s expected to be a busy year for mergers and acquisitions. Other recent hires have included Ricardo McKenzie from Royal Bank of Canada and Eric Anderson and Justin Aylward from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jones is based in New York and reports to Scott Warrender, head of investment banking.

