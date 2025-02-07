Affirm CEO Cites ‘Really Strong’ Travel Spending for Profit Beat

Scott Devitt, managing director of equity research at Wedbush, shares his hot picks in online travel stocks.

(Bloomberg) -- Travel spending during the holidays was “really strong” and will continue to grow this year, Max Levchin, chief executive officer of Affirm Holdings Inc., said after the buy-now, pay-later company reported profit that beat analysts’ estimates.

“Folks are recognizing that the tool we built for them is safe and useful, and we are delighted to help them with their holiday shopping and beyond,” Levchin said in a Bloomberg Television interview Friday.

Shares of Affirm soared as much as 25% Friday, after the company said Thursday that fiscal second-quarter earnings more than doubled to $80.4 million, compared with expectations that it would post a loss. The San Francisco-based financial-technology firm said revenue was $866.4 million, exceeding analysts’ estimates of $809.5 million. Guidance for this year was also above estimates.

Buy-now, pay-later companies, which allow consumers to split purchases into smaller installments, have come under scrutiny for not sharing their loan data with national credit scoring firms. Critics say that can mask a complete picture of consumers’ financial health, and Affirm has faced calls to share more of its data with third parties to more accurately assess household loan eligibility.

Levchin said that buy-now, pay-later loans bring a “sense of control” for consumers, who appreciate that Affirm doesn’t charge late fees or compound interest. “It is a much better product than your credit card,” he said.

