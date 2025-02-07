AltaGas and Keyera sign deals to work together at Ridley Island and Fort Saskatchewan

CALGARY — AltaGas Ltd. and Keyera Corp. have signed a deal to work together in a plan they say will see more Canadian energy products reach Asian markets.

Under the agreement, Keyera has signed a 15-year tolling contract for 12,500 barrels per day of liquefied petroleum gases export capacity at AltaGas' Ridley Island Energy Export Facility (REEF), which is expected to come online near the end of 2026.

The contract is in addition to the existing volumes that Keyera ships through AltaGas' Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal.

AltaGas says combined with earlier announced contracts, it has now reached its base long-term tolling target for the REEF project.

Meanwhile, AltaGas has signed an 18-year agreement for 8,000 barrels per day of fractionation capacity at Keyera’s facility in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., and secured a services deal for access to Keyera’s rail, storage and logistics infrastructure.

Keyera says the agreement helps support its growth at Fort Saskatchewan including a proposed fractionation unit expansion project.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2025.