Hertz Starts Talks With Bondholders Over Make-Whole Payout Suit

Signage is displayed at a Hertz Global Holdings Inc. rental location at Louisville International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Hertz Corp. has kicked off negotiations to settle litigation surrounding a make-whole payout of over $270 million that has been demanded by some bondholders, the company said on Monday.

Both sides have made settlement proposals since last week, according to a regulatory filing. The holders have entered into a confidentiality agreement and no agreement has been reached yet.

The car rental company, which has over $6 billion of debt, has been mired in legal battles with bondholders following its controversial bankruptcy, during which it became solvent. Because of the unusual situation, the company repaid all creditors in full and handed stockholders more than $1 billion.

Investors holding Hertz bonds demanded interest payments and a fee for being paid back early as part of the bankruptcy. After years of litigation, an appeals court ruled last September that because the company was solvent, it needed to make bondholders whole.

The company’s willingness to enter talks marks a shift from its previous public position. It had requested a Supreme Court review after the ruling. And at a December bankruptcy court hearing, a Hertz lawyer said the company does not have to pay the bondholders until all appeals have run out.

Hertz and bondholders also disagreed on the exact amounts owed for the make-whole premiums and post-petition interest, the lawyer said at the time. The bondholders initially asked for over $270 million. With interest accruing on that sum, the payment could grow to over $300 million.

“For now, the court will turn to an evidentiary hearing to determine” the amount, Negisa Balluku, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, wrote before the new settlement talks began. The company’s request for Supreme Court review may not get resolved until at least May, she wrote.

