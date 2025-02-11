Aramco’s Motiva Expands Texas Refinery to Become Largest in US

(Bloomberg) -- Motiva Enterprises has quietly expanded its Port Arthur, Texas, refinery to become the largest fuelmaking plant in the US.

The refinery can now process as much as 654,000 barrels of crude a day, more than the biggest US plants owned by ExxonMobil Corp. and Marathon Petroleum. Saudi Aramco-owned Motiva was able to increase Port Arthur’s capacity by removing bottlenecks in its processes, according to people familiar with the plant’s operations.

It’s the latest example of US refiners prioritizing incremental capacity upgrades rather than major expansions as they face slowing demand for their products. And with smaller, less efficient plants increasingly under pressure, mega-refineries such as Port Arthur are becoming the industry norm.

Motiva did not respond to requests for comment via email and telephone.

Motiva’s expansion comes alongside the closure of two other refineries: LyondellBasell Industries NV’s Houston plant and Phillips 66’s Los Angeles facility, both set to shutter this year.

READ: Exxon to Debut What’s Likely the Last Major US Refinery Project

Motiva ran more than 600,000 barrels of oil a day on average last year and 651,000 barrels a day in December, according to data from the Railroad Commission of Texas. By contrast, Marathon’s Galveston Bay and Exxon’s Beaumont plants, both in Texas, averaged 551,000 and 583,000 barrels per day in 2024.

--With assistance from Barbara Powell.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.