Coveo Executive Tetu Looks Past Tech, Invests in Energy

(Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officer of artificial intelligence-focused Coveo Solutions Inc. doesn’t invest in the Magnificent Seven. Instead, his portfolio features one of the market’s cheapest sectors.

Louis Tetu says he’s personally invested in energy stocks — natural gas, uranium and more — because he expects electricity-hungry AI data centers to drive growing demand.

“Guess what? We don’t have enough juice,” said Tetu, who will move from CEO to executive chair on April 1.

The power needs of data centers are poised to rise 160% by 2030, according to an analysis by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., with their share of global power consumption also set to double.

Energy has long been among the cheapest sectors on the S&P/TSX Composite Index, with the group trading at about 15 times earnings. The S&P 500 Information Technology Sector gauge trades at around 40 times earnings, even after it sold off last month on concerns about competition from Chinese AI startup DeepSeek.

Tetu, who has led Coveo since 2012 and will be succeeded by Laurent Simoneau as CEO, said the company isn’t threatened by DeepSeek’s model. He said he’d already expected AI tools to become commoditized.

Coveo is one of the few publicly traded AI-related names in Canada. Its platform offers a search tool to help companies match clients to products. Tetu calls it the Netflix of e-commerce: the software uses machine learning to get a sense of a user’s likes and dislikes, then recommends products. The firm also builds conversational AI customer service chatbots for company websites.

Coveo’s business model means it’s less exposed to new market players like DeepSeek, Tetu said.

Clients include Adobe Inc., Salesforce Inc. and the Liquor Control Board of Ontario, the government-run agency that sells alcohol in Canada’s most populous province. “Wine and spirits is a good example” of where Coveo’s technology works well, Tetu said. “It’s highly behavioral.”

Coveo shares surged 17% to C$7.07 in late morning trading in Toronto on Tuesday after the company beat expectations in its fiscal third quarter, earning 4 cents per share on an adjusted basis. Analysts were expecting a small loss. Profit was $4 million on an adjusted basis, up from a $6.2 million loss a year before.

Tetu attributed the upswing to more companies adopting AI to improve their businesses. AI has entered the “show-me phase,” he said. Coveo’s customer base grew by 36% from the previous quarter, the company said.

Coveo went public in November 2021, listing at C$15 per share shortly before technology stocks experienced a sharp correction on higher interest rates.

After taking two companies public over the past 20 years, Tetu said he doesn’t wake up thinking about the stock price. He owns 3.7 million shares, or about 4% of the company, worth about C$26 million ($18.2 million).

“I think the Canadian investor in tech is a good investor base, but it’s clearly not as sophisticated as it is in the US,” said Tetu, adding that Canada’s investing community is still focused on resource stocks. “We’re a very good country to extract stuff from the ground, but maybe we’ve got to think about something else, right? And so, I anticipate that we’ll get more sophisticated.”

