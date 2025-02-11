Goldman’s Solomon Says Market Undervalues Firm’s Trading Unit

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s David Solomon said investors aren’t giving enough credit to the investment bank’s markets business, which will benefit from its broadening footprint.

Despite quarterly volatility, the bank’s traders have produced stable growth in the long-run, the chief executive officer said Tuesday at a conference sponsored by UBS Group AG. He said the potential is even greater thanks to rising financing activity, which drives intermediation and cements clients’ reliance on the bank.

“If everyone would step back and stop looking at it on a quarter-to-quarter basis and start looking on a year-to-year basis, it is a huge globally scaled platform with a big, big diverse array of businesses,” Solomon said.

That growth will likely continue for the next five to 10 years, he added, “unless you think the world is going to melt down and be horrible for a long, long time — which I don’t believe.”

Solomon spoke less than a month after his investment bank posted record fourth-quarter returns in its equities-trading business. Goldman Sachs also recently reorganized its financing platform into a capital-solutions group, which integrates investment banking and trading capabilities.

That newly formed business, Solomon said, will be a “better mousetrap” for originating new business and expanding the firm’s network.

In the wide-ranging discussion, the Goldman CEO also said the Trump administration was likely to see “a little bit of unleash of animal spirits” and a more favorable regulatory environment for banks.

Solomon reiterated that his firm was open — but has a very high bar — to buying firms to expand its booming asset- and wealth-management division, which has moved heavily into private equity and credit opportunities.

But he cautioned that growth in wealth management, which is dependent on hiring more advisers, would take longer than in areas such as markets. He emphasized the firm’s ambition to capture more of the US market in the sector, where competition is increasingly fierce from banks across Wall Street.

