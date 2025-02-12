CPP Investments earned 3.8% in third quarter, net assets grew to $699.6 billion

Signage is seen in the reception of CPP Investments' Toronto offices, on Thursday, September 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO — The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board earned a net return of 3.8 per cent in its latest quarter.

The result came as CPP Investments' net assets grew to $699.6 billion at Dec. 31, up from $675.1 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

It says the increase included $26 billion in net income less $1.5 billion in net Canada Pension Plan outflows.

CPP Investments says it routinely receives more CPP contributions than required to pay benefits during the first part of the calendar year, partially offset by benefit payments exceeding contributions in the final months of the year.

It says its investments in private equity and credit helped drive its returns in its latest quarter, offset by losses in fixed-income assets, which were hurt by increasing yields in U.S. Treasuries.

CPP Investments manages the fund for contributors and beneficiaries of the Canada Pension Plan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2025.