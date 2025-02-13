Apple Sets Feb. 19 Product Launch Date as Low-End iPhone Nears

Tech giant Apple is said to report disappointing sales in 2025, says Mark Sebastian, CIO of Karman Line Capital. Here's how he's strategizing around this.

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. plans to launch a product on Feb. 19 that Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook described as the “newest member of the family.”

Cook posted a short animation of a metallic Apple logo on the X social network along with the message, without providing more details. The post helped send Apple shares up as much as 2% on Thursday.

Bloomberg News reported last week that a new low-end iPhone is imminent and will be released this month. Apple retail stores are quickly running out of inventory of the current iPhone SE — its entry-level phone — in another sign the new device is coming.

The new version will resemble the iPhone 14, with a larger screen and Face ID. That will mark the end of the home button, the iconic interface introduced with the original iPhone by co-founder Steve Jobs in 2007. A possible clue in Cook’s message: The animation he posted appears to show the shape of a home button disappearing.

The new model will also include Apple Intelligence and the A18 chip, which is currently featured in the iPhone 16, Bloomberg News has reported. And in a notable shift, the model will be Apple’s first device with an in-house cellular modem chip, replacing components from Qualcomm Inc. Apple plans to bring that chip to a new slimmer iPhone this fall, and an upgraded version of the part will appear in its iPhone Pro models in 2026.

Beyond the new iPhone model, Apple has a slew of other devices in the works for the first half of 2025. That includes a MacBook Air with an M4 chip and upgrades to its low-end and iPad Air models. It’s also working on its first smart home hub with a display for this year, in addition to a new AirTag tracking device and upgraded pro-level desktop computers. As usual, the company will have fresh iPhone and Apple Watch models out in the fall as well.

Apple is banking on new iPhone models to help reverse a sales decline. The device saw revenue dip unexpectedly in the holiday quarter, falling 1%. In China, overall sales plummeted 11%.

The current iPhone SE is $429, while the new model is expected to be priced slightly higher due to its numerous upgrades.

The “newest member of the family” comment from Cook suggests that Apple might be planning to rebrand the iPhone SE, a model that first appeared in 2016.

The announcement is part of a flurry of product news from the Cupertino, California-based technology giant this week. On Wednesday, it rolled out its Apple TV+ service to Android phones for the first time. Earlier this week, Apple’s Beats unit launched the Powerbeats Pro 2 with heart-rate monitoring. The company also has invited media to be briefed on news related to its Vision Pro headset on Friday.

