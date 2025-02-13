Former Facebook Employees Launch Venture Fund for Social-Media Influencers

(Bloomberg) -- Slow Ventures, a company founded by a group of former Facebook employees, has launched a $60 million fund to invest in online content creators.

The Slow Ventures Creator Fund will target creator-entrepreneurs, what it calls “best-in-class authorities” with extremely loyal followers, according to a statement Wednesday. That won’t include traditional influencers or aspiring celebrities.

“They are true founders with massive ambitions who deeply understand community, narrative and storytelling,” Creator Fund partner Megan Ligthtcap said in the statement.

The company’s plan is to invest in the holding companies of the creators, not in specific brands or lines of business, according Ligthtcap. It’s looking to write checks of $1 million to $3 million for equity stakes in the 10% range.

Slow Ventures is already invested in tech companies like Slack, Venmo and Robinhood, and has recently starting backing digital content creators on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

