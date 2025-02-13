Telus reports fourth-quarter profit and revenue up from year ago

A woman walks in front of the Telus head office is shown in Toronto on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

VANCOUVER — Telus Corp. reported its fourth-quarter profit and revenue rose compared with a year ago. The company says its net income attributable to common shares totalled $358 million or 24 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

The result compared with a profit of $288 million or 20 cents per share in the last three months of 2023.

Operating revenue and other income totalled $5.38 billion for the quarter, up from $5.20 billion a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Telus says it earned 25 cents per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 24 cents per share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 22 cents per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2025.