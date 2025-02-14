AMC Networks Tumbles 11% After Write-Off, Revenue Decline

The AMC Networks Inc. application is seen in the App Store on an Apple Inc. iPhone in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- AMC Networks Inc. shares tumbled after the media company reported declining sales and a $399.5 million impairment charge in more signs of woe for the cable-TV industry.

The parent of BBC America, Sundance TV and its namesake cable network said revenue for the fourth quarter fell 11.7% to $599.3 million, trailing analysts’ estimates for $610.4 million.

Revenue from cable-TV distributors fell 13% due to customers canceling pay-TV subscriptions and to some extent to lower fees per subscriber collected under new contracts. Ad sales declined 12% to $139 million as a result of fewer viewers.

Adjusted earnings of 64 cents a share fell short of estimates for a $1.21 per share. On a conference call with investors Friday, the company projected a 5% sales decline for 2025.

Once a darling of the industry with popular shows like The Walking Dead and Breaking Bad, AMC has struggled to come up with similar hits. The company conducted an annual review of its businesses in December and initiated the impairment charge after concluding the value of its networks had declined.

The shares closed down 11% to $8.79.

The company’s streaming business was a bright spot, with revenue increasing 7% to $603 million for the full year. Subscribers climbed 8% to end the quarter at 12.4 million. Its flagship streaming service, AMC+, costs $7 a month with ads.

(Updates with final share decline, 2025 sales outlook.)

