Canadian flag sales surge after Trump threats

In the wake of Trump's tariff threat, flag manufacturers say the maple leaf has regained its place as a symbol of Canadian unity.

BARRIE, Ontario - Canadian flagmaker Flags Unlimited’s sales have doubled from a year earlier, the company’s owners said, as tensions with the neighboring United States fuel a wave of patriotism.

The increase in sales comes ahead of Canada’s national flag day on February 15, marking the 60th anniversary of the red and white maple leaf banner’s debut in Ottawa.

Matt Skipp, co-owner of Flags Unlimited in Barrie, north of Toronto, attributes the spike in demand to threats from U.S. President Donald Trump over Canadian sovereignty.

“It’s a direct response to the political climate, with Canadians rallying behind their flag as a symbol of unity,” Skipp said.