Intel Posts Best Week Since 2000 on Reports of Partnership

Intel Corp. headquarters in Santa Clara, California, US, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. Intel is reportedly planning to sell Altera, its programmable chip unit, as a result of the company's mounting financial struggles, with Marvell Technology seen as a likely buyer, according to media reports. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. shares closed out their best week in 25 years on Friday. The gains came on reports of a potential partnership with a key rival, which fueled bets on a turnaround after an extended period of weakness.

The stock fell 2.2% on Friday but rose 23.6% on the week, its biggest one-week jump since January 2000. At its peak, the gain neared 32%, which would have been the best week for the stock in its more-than-40-year history, according to data compiled by Bloomberg that goes back to 1982.

Bloomberg News on Friday reported that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is considering taking a controlling stake in Intel’s factories at the request of Trump administration officials. Representatives for Intel and TSMC declined to comment. Intel shares pared their losses for the day on Friday after Bloomberg reported on the discussions.

Much of this week’s gain in Intel had come on previous reports — including one from Robert W. Baird & Co. analyst Tristan Gerra — that the US government could get involved in a plan involving the two companies.

“TSMC would send engineers to Intel’s 3nm/2nm fab, applying the company’s know-how to insure that fab and subsequent manufacturing projects from Intel become viable,” wrote Baird’s Gerra, who cited discussions from the Asia supply chain.

The fabrication plant “could be spun off into a new entity jointly owned by TSMC and Intel, and run by TSMC,” with the entity receiving funding from the US Chips Act,” Gerra wrote.

TSMC is the largest provider of outsourced chip production, serving companies such as Apple Inc., Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Its advances in manufacturing, which have surpassed Intel, have allowed its customers to take market share gains from the American company.

Daniel Newman, chief executive officer of The Futurum Group, said “the idea of some kind of partnership is very bullish,” although he stressed it wasn’t confirmed.

“I think a lot of talks are happening, but I don’t have confidence in every rumor. Still, the stock is so battered down that people are looking for a catalyst,” he said.

In an interview conducted prior to the publication of Bloomberg’s story, Newman noted that the stock is trading near book value, suggesting “deep value here, though it comes with considerable risk because the turnaround isn’t done by any means. Still, people entering here are making a small bet at a low valuation that maybe a partnership comes to fruition, maybe it gets a CEO who changes the calculus, or maybe the worst is behind it.”

Though it is a longtime market leader in the semiconductor sector, Intel has struggled for years, especially as the industry’s focus turned to artificial intelligence accelerator chips, where Intel hasn’t been able to produce a viable alternative to Nvidia Corp. It has also lost market share to Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and TSMC. An ambitious turnaround strategy — based on an expensive spending plan designed to return its manufacturing and products to industry prominence — has failed to show much progress.

Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger, who spearheaded the strategy, was forced out in December, and the company’s chief financial officer has said a potential breakup of the company is an open question. There have been reports that it is an acquisition target, though analysts say it is unlikely that the company will be bought wholesale. Qualcomm Inc. approached the company about potentially acquiring it, but Qualcomm’s interest subsequently cooled, Bloomberg reported in November.

Last month, Intel gave a disappointing revenue forecast.

Against this backdrop, the prospect of some kind of partnership with TSMC has spurred optimism, though analysts covering both TSMC and Intel questioned the viability of a deal. Citi analyst Christopher Danely said he viewed “the success of this type of arrangement as unlikely.”

However, Intel could be a potential beneficiary of the Trump administration’s trade policies and domestic manufacturing priorities. Earlier this week, Vice President JD Vance said the administration will make sure the most sophisticated AI hardware is made in the US, echoing a focus of the Biden administration, which signed the 2022 Chips and Science Act, designed to boost domestic chip manufacturing. On Thursday, Reuters reported that the White House is seeking to renegotiate awards related to the act.

“There are a limited number of players who can make AI chips here, and of them, Intel is the only US company,” said Hendi Susanto, portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds. “If you put Intel and TSMC together, that could create a firebolt to manufacture AI chips.”

He added that the prospect was only speculation, and that “regardless of what happens, Intel is a multi-year story. Its challenges are far from over, and there is no shortcut to fixing it.”

