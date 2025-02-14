LeBron’s manager leads $100M investment in youth sports startup

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rob Gray)

Rocket Youth, a startup founded less than a year ago, said it raised more than $100 million from a group led by Maverick Carter — the business manager of NBA superstar LeBron James — as it looks to expand in the booming kids sports sector.

Daniel Sillman, chief executive officer of media firm Relevent Sports that he co-founded with billionaire Stephen Ross, joined Carter. Investment firm ZBS Partners also took part. The valuation wasn’t disclosed.

Rocket Youth sells a suite of services such as accounting and business development to companies running athletic and enrichment programs for kids. The company serves a handful of sports, including volleyball, basketball and gymnastics.

“What we really want to do is empower the entrepreneurs who are in the field every day working with young athletes and building these youth sports programs,” Carter said in an interview.

The investment world is increasingly seeing the $30 billion youth sports sector in the U.S. as fertile ground. Private equity veterans such as David Blitzer and Josh Harris are plowing money into firms that cater to parents who want to give their kids an edge in getting a college scholarship.

Carter is the CEO of James’ personal management company, LRMR Management. He and James, who wasn’t part of the Rocket Youth investment, also co-founded SpringHill, an entertainment company recently merged with Fulwell 73.

Outside of his ventures with James, Carter is advising a new basketball venture that as of last month was seeking to raise $5 billion to create an international basketball league to compete with the NBA.

Sillman is a veteran in the youth sports industry, including helping to build Area Code Baseball, a training organization for college recruits. He’s also led media rights sales for top European football leagues.

“It’s not just about making investments in the business and giving them all the resources, there’s integration and there’s learning,” Sillman said in an interview.

