Old Mutual Starts Hunt for CEO as Williamson Plans Early Exit

Signage sits on display outside the offices of Old Mutual Ltd. bank in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Old Mutual Ltd. is embarking on a search for a new chief executive officer to replace Iain Williamson who will step down at the end of August after five years at the helm.

Williamson, 54, who has been with Africa’s biggest insurer by assets since 1993 will take early retirement, the company said in an emailed statement.

“He will leave Old Mutual a stronger, more resilient, and more innovative company that is ideally positioned to grow and thrive into the future,” the company said, adding that Williamson would work with the insurer’s board and his successor, to ensure a smooth handover.

The changes come as Old Mutual plans to roll out South Africa’s newest bank by the end of this quarter.

Old Mutual Bank will target upper mass market and lower affluent customers putting it in competition with some of the biggest lenders on the continent.

Its entry into the South African market will increase competition in a country where almost 85% of citizens already have a bank account, according to World Bank data.

