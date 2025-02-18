Brookfield Said to Mull Investing $1 Billion in Spring Education

Managing director of Check Capital Management Christopher Ballard has the latest on Brookfield Asset Management's latest standings in the market.

(Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management is in talks to make a roughly $1 billion investment in private school operator Spring Education Group, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The firm is discussing a structured debt investment in Spring Education, which operates a network of private schools that span early childhood through high school, as well as an online division, said the people, who requested anonymity to discuss confidential information.

The US-based company, led by Chief Executive Officer Michael Collins, operates across 19 states in the US and also has a presence in Asia.

Deliberations are ongoing and could still be delayed or fall apart. A representative for Brookfield declined to comment, while a representative for Spring Education didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Any transaction would follow Brookfield’s investment last year in GEMS Education, a family-run private school provider based in Dubai.

Education has been a busy sector for private equity deals in recent years. A consortium including asset manager Neuberger Berman agreed to buy a stake in Nord Anglia in October in a deal valuing the international school operator at $14.5 billion including debt.

