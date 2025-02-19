RioCan reports $125.6-million fourth-quarter profit as occupancy at record high

RioCan signage is shown at a strip mall in Mississauga, Ont., Saturday, Oct.24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan

TORONTO — RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust says it earned $125.6 million in the fourth quarter compared with a loss of $117.7 million a year earlier as it reported a much smaller writedown on its investment properties.

The company says the profit came as it had record-high occupancy rates, including retail committed occupancy of 98.7 per cent.

RioCan’s swing to profit came as it recorded a $29.4-million reduction in the fair value of its investment properties in the quarter, far less than the $450.4-million writedown a year earlier.

The net income worked out to 42 cents per diluted unit, compared with a loss of 39 cents per diluted unit last year.

Funds from operation per diluted unit amounted to 45 cents, up from 44 cents per diluted unit a year earlier.

RioCan says it increased its monthly distribution to unitholders by 4.3 per cent to 9.65 cents per unit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2025.