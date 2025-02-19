Saks Global closes Neiman Marcus offices in New York, Dallas

The Neiman Marcus store is shown in Dallas on March, 11, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Tom Pennington

Saks Global says it is closing two U.S. offices as it consolidates its corporate footprint after a merger of several luxury brands.

Saks Global spokesperson Nicole Schoenberg says the offices are Neiman Marcus hubs in New York and Dallas. She did not respond to a request for comment about whether staff were being laid off as part of the moves.

Schoenberg says the closures are the result of the company reviewing its site usage and lease agreements with an eye to consolidating its corporate office space.

She says the Dallas site, which was the Neiman Marcus headquarters, was used by the average employee for only 11 days of the year.

Moving forward, New York-based employees will use the Saks Global headquarters at Brookfield Place in New York City and Dallas-based employees will work remotely.

Hudson’s Bay purchased Neiman Marcus and its Bergdorf Goodman banner last year, combining them with Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks Off 5th in a new entity called Saks Global.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2025.