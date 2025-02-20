European Stocks Drop as Investors Weigh Earnings, Ukraine Talks

(Bloomberg) -- European stocks fell, tracking US shares lower, following mixed corporate earnings and uncertainty around peace negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

The Stoxx 600 Index fell 0.2%, with personal care and media sectors dropping the most. In the US, the S&P 500 sank after a disappointing quarterly report from Walmart Inc.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy began talks with US special envoy Keith Kellogg in Kyiv, but neither a media statement from speakers nor a press conference were held due to a request from the US side.

European earnings were a relative bright spot Thursday. Schneider Electric SE rose 3.0% after an impressive fourth-quarter report, with analysts highlighting the company’s 2025 outlook beat. Centrica Plc gained 5.6% after announcing plans to return more cash to investors and unleash spending.

European stocks fell sharply on Wednesday due to concerns around a shallower-than-expected monetary easing cycle from the European Central Bank and a possible trade spat with the US. Sunday’s German elections are another risk that could dent the rally.

“Volatility is here, and it’s here to stay given the potential doubts on the ECB’s policy, the uncertainty on tariffs and the German elections, which can have a real impact on markets,” said Beatrice Guedj, head of research at Swiss Life AM in Paris.

Among other earnings-related moves, Repsol SA climbed 7.8% after the Spanish oil company’s fourth-quarter profit beat estimates. Other results disappointed, however. Carrefour SA slumped 8.8% after the grocer gave guidance that analysts viewed as weak.

Airbus SE fell 2.3% after it struck a cautious note for this year, with an aircraft delivery target at the low end of analysts’ estimates.

For more on equity markets:

Stellar Bank Rally Is Pulling In Even More Buyers: Taking Stock

M&A Watch Europe: GBL, Imerys, Rio, Anglo, CVC, Siemens, Vivendi

Europe, Asia Face $130 Billion Listing Exodus to US: ECM Watch

US Stock Futures Fall; Vimeo, Enovix, Carvana Fall

Inflation Turbulence: The London Rush

You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance. To subscribe to a daily list of European analyst

--With assistance from Sagarika Jaisinghani.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.