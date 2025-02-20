Nutrien earnings decline to US$118 million in fourth quarter

SASKATOON, Sask. — Nutrien Ltd. says it earned US$118 million in its fourth quarter, down 33 per cent from US$176 million a year earlier. The Saskatoon-based company says its sales totalled US$5.1 billion, down from US$5.7 billion during the same quarter in 2023.

Diluted earnings per share were 23 cents US, down from 35 cents US a year earlier.

Nutrien says the lower earnings were mainly due to lower prices and sales volumes of potash.

Earnings for the full financial year were down 45 per cent to US$700 million, while sales were down 11 per cent at US$30.0 billion.

Nutrien president and CEO Ken Seitz says the company expects strong crop input demand and firming fundamentals in the potash sector in 2025.

