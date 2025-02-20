Nutrien warns tariffs will hurt U.S. farmers who rely on Canadian potash

Members of the media make their way to the elevator underground at the Mosaic potash mine in Esterhazy, Sask. on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

Nutrien CEO Ken Seitz says if the U.S. implements widespread tariffs on Canadian goods, American farmers will be hard-hit as they rely heavily on Canada for inputs like potash. Seitz says Canada supplies more than 80 per cent of the potash used on U.S. farms.

Nutrien says it has attempted to account for the uncertainty of tariffs in its potash sales forecast range for the coming year.

However, it also expects to see fundamentals improve for the potash market in 2025.

Nutrien earned US$118 million in its fourth quarter, down from US$176 million a year earlier.

Sales for the Saskatoon-based company were lower too, totalling US$5.1 billion.

Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2025.