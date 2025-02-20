TransAlta reports smaller Q4 loss compared with a year earlier, raises dividend

TransAlta wind turbines are shown at a wind farm near Pincher Creek, Alta., Wednesday, March 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

CALGARY — TransAlta Corp. raised its dividend as it reported a smaller loss in its fourth quarter compared with a year earlier. The power utility says it has increased its quarterly payment to shareholders by half a penny to 6.5 cents per share.

TransAlta reported a loss attributable to common shareholders of $65 million or 22 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a loss of $84 million or 27 cents per diluted share for the same period in 2023.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $678 million, up from $624 million a year earlier.

Free cash flow per share amounted to 16 cents, down from 39 cents per share in the last three months of 2023.

In its outlook for 2025, the company says it expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization between $1.15 billion and $1.25 billion. Free cash flow per share is targeted between $1.51 and $1.85.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2025.