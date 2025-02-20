Unifor has 'grave concern' over Stellantis work halt in Brampton, Ont.

Cars pass along the assembly line at the Stellantis plant in Brampton, Ont. on Friday July 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Unifor says it’s gravely concerned by Stellantis' unexpected announcement that it’s halting work at the Brampton Assembly Plant in Ontario.

The company has been retooling the plant for both electric and gas Jeep Compass vehicles and was set for production to start later this year.

Unifor says Stellantis has reassured it that production plans are still in place for the plant, but the union is concerned that the timing of the pause brings those plans into doubt.

Lana Payne, national president of Unifor, says the threat of tariffs and the repeal of electric vehicle initiatives are creating chaos and uncertainty in the North American auto industry.

Stellantis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Brampton plant, which has been down since early 2024 to prepare for the new production line, had about 3,000 employees before closing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2025.