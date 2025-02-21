Dye & Durham names Sid Singh as new interim chief executive

The CN Tower stands among buildings in the downtown skyline in this aerial photograph taken above Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Toronto housing prices fell for a fourth month in September as sales remained sluggish, particularly in the detached-home segment that has borne the brunt of the correction in Canada's biggest city. Photographer: James MacDonald/Bloomberg

TORONTO — Dye & Durham Ltd. has named Sid Singh as interim chief executive officer, effective immediately. The software company has been looking for a new chief executive since last year when then-chief executive Matthew Proud announced plans to step down.

Singh, who was already a member of the company’s board, will remain a director of the company and succeeds Hans Gieskes, in the interim CEO role. Gieskes, who was also replaced as chair, is expected to remain on the board.

Dye & Durham said Arnaud Ajdler, the company’s lead independent director, has been appointed chair of the board.

Activist investor Engine Capital successfully pushed for a shakeup at the company in December.

Engine Capital’s slate of nominees was appointed after the previous board resigned together ahead of a shareholder vote.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2025.