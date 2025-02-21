ADVERTISEMENT

Dye & Durham names Sid Singh as new interim chief executive

By The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Dye & Durham Ltd. has named Sid Singh as interim chief executive officer, effective immediately.

The software company has been looking for a new chief executive since last year when then-chief executive Matthew Proud announced plans to step down.

Singh, who was already a member of the company’s board, will remain a director of the company and succeeds Hans Gieskes, in the interim CEO role. Gieskes, who was also replaced as chair, is expected to remain on the board.

Dye & Durham said Arnaud Ajdler, the company’s lead independent director, has been appointed chair of the board.

Activist investor Engine Capital successfully pushed for a shakeup at the company in December.

Engine Capital’s slate of nominees was appointed after the previous board resigned together ahead of a shareholder vote.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2025.