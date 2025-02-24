Canadian Pacific mechanics ratify new contract

Trains sit idle at a Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) rail yard in Smiths Falls, Ont., on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

CALGARY — Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. and Unifor say 1,200 mechanics have ratified a new collective agreement. Coming days before a strike deadline, the four-year deal marks the second contract greenlit by CPKC employees in Canada this month, while binding arbitration for its 3,300 engineers and conductors continues after a work stoppage last summer.

Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel says the new agreement brings “long-term labour stability” to the company, its clients and 20,000 workers.

Unifor president Lana Payne says the mechanics achieved gains in working conditions, job security and work ownership, which refers to the degree of control employees have over their tasks.

The union said last month that members voted 99 per cent in support of a strike mandate.

Unifor represents CPKC mechanics, labourers, diesel service attendants and mechanical support workers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2025.