Maple Leaf Foods reports $53.5M Q4 profit compared with $9.3M loss a year earlier

Packages of Maple Leaf Foods chicken breasts are shown on a shelf at a grocery store in Oakville, Ont., Friday, Jan.6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Maple Leaf Foods Inc. reported a profit of $53.5 million in its fourth quarter compared with a loss of $9.3 million a year earlier. The company says the profit amounted to 43 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a loss of eight cents per share a year ago.

Sales for the quarter totalled $1.24 billion, up from $1.19 billion in the last three months of 2023.

The company says prepared foods sales rose 4.6 per cent, with prepared meats up 6.5 per cent and poultry up 1.8 per cent, offset in part by a 10.3 per cent drop in plant protein sales. Sales in the pork operating unit increased 3.5 per cent.

On an adjusted basis, Maple Leaf says it earned 38 cents per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of eight cents per share a year earlier.

In its outlook for 2025, Maple Leaf says it expects revenue growth in the mid-single-digit range.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2025.