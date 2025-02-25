Saks Global Is Laying Off About 5% of US Corporate Workers

A Saks Fifth Avenue store in New York, US, on Friday, July 5, 2024. (Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Saks Global is laying off around 5% of its US corporate workforce, according to a person familiar with the plan, as the department store integrates its recent acquisition Neiman Marcus.

The layoffs will affect employees in departments including finance, legal and operations, according to an internal memo that Saks Global sent to employees Tuesday that was viewed by Bloomberg News. There will be no staff changes at Bergdorf Goodman, which is also owned by Saks Global.

“There will be additional changes to our teams as we continue to integrate our business,” Saks Global Chief Executive Officer Marc Metrick wrote in the memo. Saks Global is the new entity that was created last year to house retail brands including Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus.

A Saks Global spokesperson said the company is “continuing the integration process following our recent acquisition of Neiman Marcus Group by consolidating functional leadership, clarifying key decision makers and beginning to simplify our organizational structure.”

Saks Global might “lose more sales to peers Bloomingdale’s and Nordstrom this year as it repositions the newly merged units, shutters select stores and seeks to repay past-due vendor balances,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Mary Ross Gilbert wrote in a recent research note.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.