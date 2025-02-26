Ferrari Holder Exor Offers 4% Stake in Luxury Carmaker

Ferrari vehicles at a dealership in New York. (Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Exor NV is offering a 4% stake in luxury carmaker Ferrari NV.

Exor, an investment vehicle for Italy’s Agnelli family, is looking to sell seven million shares, according to a statement Wednesday. The transaction could raise €3.38 billion ($3.55 billion), based on Wednesday’s closing price.

Proceeds for Exor will go toward a “sizable new acquisition” when the opportunity arises and a €1 billion share buy-back program, the shareholder said in the statement.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are arranging the sale.

