Frozen seafood company High Liner Foods reports US$5.9-million Q4 profit

LUNENBURG, N.S. — High Liner Foods Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of US$5.9 million, down from US$6.4 million a year earlier, as its sales edged lower. The frozen seafood company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its profit amounted to 20 cents US per diluted share for the 13-week period ended Dec. 28, unchanged from a year earlier.

Sales totalled US$235 million, down from US$237.1 million in its fourth quarter of 2023.

The company’s sales volume for the quarter totalled 60.4 million pounds, up from 59.6 million pounds.

On an adjusted basis, High Liner says it earned 41 cents US per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of 23 cents US per diluted share a year earlier.

High Liner sells frozen seafood in Canada and the U.S. under several retail brands including High Liner, Fisher Boy, Mirabel, Sea Cuisine, and Catch of the Day. It also sells to restaurants and institutions under the High Liner, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood and FPI labels.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2025.