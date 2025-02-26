Saks Global laying off staff, plans to close Neiman Marcus store in Dallas

The Neiman Marcus store is shown in Dallas on March, 11, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Tom Pennington

Saks Global says it is laying off staff as it works to integrate the recently acquired Neiman Marcus Group with its other luxury brands.

Saks Global spokesperson Nicole Schoenberg did not say how many staff were part of the cut, but said the move was meant to consolidate the retailer’s leadership and simplify its organizational structure.

The cut comes about a week after Saks Global announced it would close two Neiman Marcus offices in New York and Dallas after the company reviewed its footprint.

Schoenberg now says Saks Global will also close its downtown Dallas Neiman Marcus store on March 31 because the landlord terminated the company’s occupancy.

She says Saks Global is disappointed by the termination and plans to move forward by transferring some of the store’s staff to nearby Neiman Marcus locations. Others would lose their jobs.

Hudson’s Bay purchased Neiman Marcus and its Bergdorf Goodman banner last year, combining them with Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks Off 5th in a new entity called Saks Global.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2025.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press