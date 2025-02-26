WSP Global earnings rise to $166.9 million in fourth quarter

MONTREAL — WSP Global Inc. says its earnings attributable to shareholders were $166.9 million in the fourth quarter, up from $130.6 million during the same quarter last year.
The Montreal-based engineering company says revenues for the quarter ended Dec. 31 totalled $4.7 billion, up from $3.7 billion a year earlier.
Basic net earnings per share were $1.28, up from $1.05.
WSP’s backlog as of Dec. 31 stood at $15.6 billion, up from $14.1 billion.
Earnings for the full year rose to $681.4 million, while revenues also rose to $16.2 billion.
Chief executive Alexandre L’Heureux said the company delivered above expectations in 2024 thanks to robust demand and sustained growth in key regions.
