Autodesk to Cut Jobs as it Targets Higher Profits

An Autodesk logo hangs on a wall in the entrance lobby of the Autodesk Inc. office in San Francisco. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Autodesk Inc. is planning to cut jobs as part of a broader focus on profitability following pressure from investors including activist Starboard Value LP.

The reductions may be announced as soon as Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because the information is private. Autodesk is scheduled to report quarterly earnings Thursday after the close of the regular market.

The extent of job reductions wasn’t immediately known. Autodesk had 14,100 employees as of January 2024, according to a filing. It is one of the largest tech companies to avoid a major headcount reduction in recent years. An Autodesk spokesperson declined to comment.

The engineering-focused software maker has faced investor scrutiny over the last year after an accounting investigation delayed its financial filings and led to the replacement of its finance chief. Chief Executive Officer Andrew Anagnost said in October that the company is focused on cutting costs in its sales and marketing teams.

Starboard has pushed for changes such as increasing margins as well as urging the board to consider replacing Anagnost. The activist hedge fund trimmed its Autodesk holdings in the period that ended in December, according to a recent filing.

