CIBC reports $2.17B Q1 profit, up from $1.7B a year earlier

The CIBC logo displayed in the lobby of its headquarters in Toronto on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler

TORONTO — CIBC reported a first-quarter profit of $2.17 billion, up from $1.73 billion a year earlier. The bank says the profit amounted to $2.19 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, up from $1.77 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $7.28 billion, up from $6.22 billion.

The bank’s provision for credit losses for the quarter amounted to $573 million, down from $585 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, CIBC says it earned $2.20 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $1.81 per diluted share a year ago.

The average analyst estimate had been for an adjusted profit of $1.97 per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2025.