Norwegian Rises as Buoyant Cruise Demand Offsets Higher Costs

(Bloomberg) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. signaled strong cruise demand is expected to continue this year, though its initial profit outlook missed expectations on higher costs.

Earnings will be about $2.05 a share this year, the company said in a statement Thursday, lower than the average analyst projection of $2.09 a share. Foreign exchange and fuel costs are expected to be $70 million higher than previously expected.

Norwegian said it remains “at its optimal booked position” for the next year as it continues to see “strong consumer demand for its offerings across itineraries and brands throughout 2025 and into 2026,” according to the Thursday statement.

Earnings projections for the cruise industry continue to reach new heights as demand for sea-based vacations keeps growing. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., the worlds largest cruise company, instated a $1 billion buyback program and boosted its recently reinstated dividend earlier this month after its debt was upgraded to investment grade by S&P Global Ratings.

The first quarter will also be impacted by increased dry dock days for ship maintenance and repositioning of some large vessels. As a result, net cruise costs excluding fuel are seen growing 3.9% in the current period. Absent the additional maintenance, costs would be up around 2.1%.

The Miami-based firm jumped about 3% in pre-market trading following the announcement. Peers Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Carnival Corp. also rose.

