Quebecor reports $177.7M Q4 profit, up from $146.2M a year earlier

The Quebecor logo is seen at the company's head office Thursday, May 9, 2024 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Quebecor Inc. reported its fourth-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago. The telecommunications and media company says its net income attributable to shareholders totalled $177.7 million or 76 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

The result compared with a profit of $146.2 million or 63 cents per share in the last three months of 2023.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $1.50 billion, relatively flat year-over-year.

On an adjusted basis, Quebecor says its income from operating activities amounted to 80 cents per share, up from an adjusted profit of 73 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Quebecor chief executive Pierre Karl Péladeau says the company remains firmly committed to pursuing its cross‑Canada expansion in the wireless segment, driving competition, and diversifying its products.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2025.