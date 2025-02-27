RBC reports $5.13B Q1 profit, up from $3.58B a year ago

Royal Bank of Canada signage is pictured in the financial district in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

TORONTO — Royal Bank of Canada reported a first-quarter profit of $5.13 billion, up from $3.58 billion in the same quarter last year, helped by growth across its business and its acquisition of HSBC Bank Canada.

The bank says the profit amounted to $3.54 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, up from a profit of $2.50 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $16.74 billion, up from $13.49 billion.

RBC’s provision for credit losses totalled $1.05 billion for the quarter, up from $813 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, RBC says it earned $3.62 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $2.85 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

The average analyst estimate had been for an adjusted profit of $3.26 per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2025.