Pet Valu reports $28.9M fourth-quarter profit, up from $28.8M a year earlier

MARKHAM, Ont. — Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. reported a fourth-quarter profit of $28.9 million, up from $28.8 million a year ago. The pet food retailer says the profit amounted to 40 cents per diluted share for the 13-week period ended Dec. 28, the same as a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $295.1 million, up from $286.9 million a year ago.

Same-store sales, a key metric for retailers, were down 0.2 per cent as same-store transactions fell 2.1 per cent, partially offset by a 2.0 per cent increase in same-store average spend per transaction.

On an adjusted basis, Pet Valu says it earned 45 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter, down from an adjusted profit of 54 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

In its outlook for 2025, the retailer says it expects revenue between $1.17 billion and $1.20 billion, while its adjusted net income per diluted share for the year is expected between $1.60 and $1.66.

