Canada’s anti-Musk pivot hits Starlink’s second-biggest market

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the LBCO will no longer stock American brands and the contract with Starlink has been scrapped as a response to tariffs.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Tuesday responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs by ripping up the Canadian province’s contract with Elon Musk’s Starlink. “It’s done; it’s gone,” Ford said of the deal.

Consumers who have quickly grown to rely on the SpaceX satellite network may not be willing to follow suit.

Starlink flies more than 7,000 satellites in low-Earth orbit (LEO) serving some 5 million subscribers, and Canada is the company’s largest market outside of the U.S.

Serving swaths of remote locations that traditional internet services don’t reach, the popular service poses a dilemma for patriotic Canadians who want to boycott American goods over widespread anger against Trump and his closest adviser, Musk.

Take Louise Dumayne, a Yukon-based writer who posted a rallying call to shun U.S. companies on her Facebook page. Everything that is, except Starlink.

Dumayne — who lives close to the Klondike gold rush town of Dawson City, about 445 kilometers (277 miles) by car from the Arctic Circle — said reliable internet service from Starlink has boosted her husband’s income by as much as 40 per cent. “I feel conflicted,” she said on a video call (via Starlink) from her wooden cabin, where a caribou hide hangs on the wall.

Starlink is “really robust” and works despite temperatures lower than minus 40C (minus 40F), she said.

After the U.S. imposed 25 per cent tariffs on most Canadian and Mexican imports on March 4, and with Trump threatening tariffs on more countries, consumers around the world may be facing similar conflicts.

Where Are Starlink Subscribers? | Canada and Mexico are top non-US users of Elon Musk's satellites (Idem Est Advisory & Research)

Ford isn’t the only Canadian politician targeting SpaceX. British Columbia’s Premier David Eby in early February said his province was no longer considering a deal with Starlink that had been in the works. R.J. Simpson, the premier of the Northwest Territories, on Tuesday said his government is looking at alternatives, too.

Businessman Gord Fry has first-hand experience of the backlash. The owner of Muskoka Starlink, a company that installs equipment in an area two hours from Toronto by car, Fry has received online and in-person abuse due to the name on his van.

He’s turned off public comments for Facebook ads “to stop the political rants,” said Fry. “The only thing that’s holding Starlink back regarding further and faster advancements through Canada is a negative public opinion that’s being caused by Elon Musk shooting his mouth off, and certainly Trump.”

Still, for all the anger, Starlink has a quasi-monopoly on reliable and affordable LEO internet. That leaves few options for people who want to distance themselves from Musk.

“What is the alternative? There’s not much alternative,” said Quebec’s minister of cybersecurity and digital technology Gilles Bélanger.

Arctic lifeline

Home to many remote communities that crave decent and affordable internet, Canada in many ways is a perfect fit for the SpaceX-owned network. Starlink had about 533,000 users in the country as of January, according to the firm Idem Est Advisory & Research.

Musk himself has connections to Canada. His mother was born in Saskatchewan and he attended Queen’s University in Ontario before transferring to the University of Pennsylvania.

Yet after more than 350,000 Canadians signed a petition to revoke the SpaceX chief executive officer’s citizenship, he posted “Canada is not a real country” on his social media platform X, before later deleting the comment. Trump, meanwhile, has enraged Canadians by saying he plans to use “economic force” to make Canada a “51st state.”

While Musk’s electric car company Tesla Inc. looks vulnerable to blowback, with sales slumping in Europe, Australia and China, Starlink’s dominant position is helping to protect his space network from political backlash.

Nunavut, an Arctic territory about 20 per cent larger than Alaska, has no roads connecting its 25 communities and no fiber-optic lines to link them to the internet. That lack of connectivity has been an impediment to development in Canada’s North even as economic and military interest grows due to climate change making the region more accessible by sea.

Starlink saw significant and rapid adoption in Nunavut, according to data from internet speed testing website owner Ookla LLC. A “Starlink Nunavut” Facebook group has more than 7,000 members, which would represent about a fifth of the vast territory’s population, although not all of the group members necessarily live there.

“It looks like every other house has a Starlink when you go for a walk,” said Andrew Arreak, a resident of Mittimatalik, known in English as Pond Inlet, a predominantly Inuit community almost eight hours by air from Ottawa.

Neighbours take Starlink antennae with them on camping and hunting trips out in the tundra, and it makes them much safer, he said. Before, they used radio with limited range.

Madeleine Redfern, former mayor of the territory’s capital Iqaluit, seconded Arreak’s endorsement. For years she paid NorthwesTel Inc. $1,000 (US$695) a month to keep her home office connected, but suffered from data caps, excess use charges and poor service.

Since switching to Starlink, she pays closer to $130 and is now able to do things like stream videos. “People who don’t have it are desperate to get it,” she said of Musk’s network.

Starlink’s website shows Iqaluit as “sold out.”

Tony Fortunato, an engineer installing Starlink terminals for Nunavut’s housing agency, said talk of boycotts isn’t persuading locals. “They’re like: ‘It doesn’t affect me. We have no choice. Like what are we gonna do? Have nothing?’”

Canada’s government has announced projects to improve Nunavut’s broadband, including nearly $27 million for SSi Micro Ltd. to increase satellite capacity for the territory’s 25 communities and more than $270 million to create a fiber link to Iqaluit and three others.

Canadian option

Those holding out for a Canadian Starlink rival will have to wait.

A spokesperson for NorthwesTel said the company mainly provides fiber optic internet in the Yukon, where it’s headquartered, and the Northwest Territories. To offer satellite broadband it also partners with OneWeb, a LEO constellation owned by France’s Eutelsat Communications SACA, and with Canada’s Telesat Corp.

Ottawa-based Telesat today uses geostationary satellites at elevations many times higher than Musk’s, meaning a slower round trip for communications.

Telesat is building a US$4.6 billion LEO fleet of 198 satellites called Lightspeed with Ontario manufacturer MDA Space Ltd that could better compete with Starlink, but the constellation is years behind schedule, with service scheduled to begin in 2027.

Although Telesat’s model is wholesale, CEO Dan Goldberg told Bloomberg by email that “a direct-to-consumer offering could be supported over time,” in the vein of Starlink.

Another provider, Xplore Inc., last September announced the first connections in a plan to create fiber links for more than 35,000 Ontario homes and businesses, part of a plan to make more than 400,000 connections nationwide by 2027.

Former Iqaluit mayor Redfern is chief operating officer for CanArctic Inuit Networks Inc., which hopes to connect a subsea fiber line between Nunavut’s capital and a town in Newfoundland and Labrador.

SpaceX and Xplore didn’t reply to requests for comment.

Quebec and Ontario

Before the trade war, Canada’s politicians were promising to fork over large sums of money to get rural constituents connected to Starlink.

Ontario announced a $100 million partnership last November to offer Starlink to 15,000 homes and businesses in rural and northern areas, a deal that Ford canceled on Tuesday. “We won’t award contracts to people who enable and encourage economic attacks on our province and our country,” the Ontario premier said at a press conference.

Quebec, which has pledged to make high-speed internet available to all its residents, has a deal worth $138 million that has paid for Starlink equipment and discounts for about 10,000 people. The program expires in June, and a decision on whether to renew some subsidies should come in May, said Bélanger.

“Maybe $138 million is not big enough” for Musk to care about a backlash, he said. “Canada will need to think about a solution, a Canadian solution.”

For now, Yukon-based writer Dumayne worries that Canadian users of Starlink could even become pawns in the trade war if U.S.-Canada relations deteriorate further.

“What if Elon Musk decides on a tit-for-tat with Starlink and decides that he’s going to double the price?” she said. “We’d have to pay it, at this point.”

With assistance from Mathieu Dion.

Thomas Seal and Danielle Bochove, Bloomberg News

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.