Lightspeed Commerce names veteran executive Manon Brouillette as executive chair

MONTREAL — Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has named veteran executive Manon Brouillette as its new executive chair of its board of directors, effective April 1. The company says Brouillette returned to Lightspeed’s board in October 2023 and has played a key role in developing its transformation strategy. She had previously served on the board from 2020 to 2021.

Brouillette, currently chair of the board of directors of Hydro-Québec, is a former executive vice-president at Verizon Communications and chief executive of Verizon Consumer Group.

She also held various executive roles at Videotron including president and chief executive from 2013 to 2019.

Lightspeed says Patrick Pichette, who has been serving as interim chair, will continue as a director.

Along with Brouillette’s appointment, the company also says it appointed Dale Murray as the board’s lead independent director.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2025.